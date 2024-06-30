Evercore ISI Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $86.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GL opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

