Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.0 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

EAPIF stock remained flat at C$4.00 during trading on Friday. Euroapi has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49.

Get Euroapi alerts:

Euroapi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.