Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $31.35 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,605,133,341 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,605,240,240.8009233.

