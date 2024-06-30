Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. Entegris has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,132,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.