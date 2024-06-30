Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).

Several research firms have commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON ENT opened at GBX 630 ($7.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 837.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 625.20 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94).

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

