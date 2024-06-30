Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Bank of America

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Enhabit Stock Up 4.1 %

EHAB stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Enhabit by 1,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

