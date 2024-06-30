Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.04

Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.18. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 83,428 shares.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

