ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $71,054.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03344451 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

