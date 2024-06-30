ELIS Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $72,320.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,600.04 or 0.99993761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012672 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00076852 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03344451 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

