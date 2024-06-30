Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $475.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

