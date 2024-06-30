EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.8 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $14.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

