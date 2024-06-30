Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edible Garden Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 64,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $387,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

