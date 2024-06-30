easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
easyJet Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 3,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293. easyJet has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.
About easyJet
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.