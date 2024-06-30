easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

easyJet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 3,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293. easyJet has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

About easyJet

See Also

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

