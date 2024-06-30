E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.16. 273,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,978. E.On has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

E.On Increases Dividend

About E.On

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.40.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

