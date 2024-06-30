Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 40,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

