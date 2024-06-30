Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.21. 10,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,775. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $278.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.