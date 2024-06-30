Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,017 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 3,400,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

