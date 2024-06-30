Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

