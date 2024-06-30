Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMH traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.70. 7,743,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.59. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $279.57.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

