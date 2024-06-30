Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

