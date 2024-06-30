Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,504,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 15.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 932,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,052. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

