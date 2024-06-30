Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $60.62. 10,984,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Activity at Incyte
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
