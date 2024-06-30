Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. 2,889,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,788. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

