Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 220.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
