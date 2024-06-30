Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 220.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.