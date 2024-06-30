Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,216.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF remained flat at $36.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Dowa has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

