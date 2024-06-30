Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $140.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.