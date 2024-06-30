DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $544.83 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $544.83 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00570506 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,373,727.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

