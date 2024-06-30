DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Reaches $0.0058 (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $582.22 million and $12.47 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.005476 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,607,768.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

