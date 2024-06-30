DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Up 56.2% in June

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 401,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
BOOM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 319,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
