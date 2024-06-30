DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Up 56.2% in June

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 401,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Up 0.5 %

BOOM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 319,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.35 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DMC Global

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.