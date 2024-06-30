Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DHCNI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

