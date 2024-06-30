Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Performance

DSCSY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 65,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Disco has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.37 million. Disco had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Disco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

