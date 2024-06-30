DIMO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,591,241.5235337 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15352954 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,221,975.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

