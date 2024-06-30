Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Lessened by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 234,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 331,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.