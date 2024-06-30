Dignity Gold Price Hits $2.22 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $538,791.77 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.22523251 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $547,661.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

