Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $200.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.