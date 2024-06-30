Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The company had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

