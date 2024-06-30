Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 202 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 202 ($2.56) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 165.75 ($2.10).

ROO opened at GBX 130.90 ($1.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.46. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 106.14 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £3,036,599.21 ($3,852,085.77). Insiders own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

