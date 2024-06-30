DeepOnion Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00078941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024074 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010887 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

