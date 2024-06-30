DeepOnion Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

