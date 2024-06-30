DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 40.8% in June

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 188,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $110.10.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.