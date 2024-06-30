Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.