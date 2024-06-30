Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$42.40 during midday trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$39.93 and a 52 week high of C$54.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.23.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
