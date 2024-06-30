Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DFCO remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative net margin of 66.37% and a negative return on equity of 789.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

