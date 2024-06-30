DA Davidson Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $395.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $352.00.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.42.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $352.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

