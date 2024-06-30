D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,467,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

