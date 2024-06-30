D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 427 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.37. 262,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,662. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.60.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

