D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 315 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

ETN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.