D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

