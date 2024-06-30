D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after buying an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,785,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. 3,352,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.