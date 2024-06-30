D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
